Prince Harry just got in the studio with rock royalty! The Duke of Sussex teamed up with Jon Bon Jovi to record the song "Unbroken" with the help of the Invictus Game Choir, which is made up of wounded warriors, on Feb. 28. They recorded the track at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London and even recreated the Beatles' famous pose on the sidewalk outside.

