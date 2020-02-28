Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Bon Jovi are hitting the recording studio! The Duke of Sussex was with Jon Bon Jovi on Friday to record their new single for charity, and Harry shared a video on Instagram with the singer as they geared up to record. He captioned the fun video, "I said I'll give it a shot… Stay tuned for more to come later… #WeAreInvictus." They also posed with the Invictus Games Choir, who are also a part of the single and shared a video outside of Abbey Road Studios in London! Harry was all smiles and looked to be in great spirits as he passed royal fans outside of the iconic recording studio. And Bon Jovi also flashed a grin as they stepped out.

