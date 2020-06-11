Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry says fatherhood and the coronavirus pandemic have increased his sense of urgency about the importance of conservation. The Duke of Sussex opened up about his evolving world perspective in a personal letter included in African Parks' annual report. Harry has served as president of the organization since 2017 and shared how raising 1-year-old son Archie in the midst of such global upheaval has only furthered his dedication to environmental causes.

