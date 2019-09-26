Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry left Meghan Markle and his son Archie in South Africa and continued to Botswana, a place that’s very close to his heart. The Duke of Sussex spoke openly explaining how the country gave him "a real sense of purpose" and "a sense of escapism" following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, 22 years ago. PHOTOS: Prince Harry Walks In Princess Diana's Footsteps In Angola Landmine Fields

Appearing: