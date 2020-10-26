Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is urging others to take an active role in the fight against racism. The 36-year-old royal joined British GQ for a candid conversation on racial equality with activist and fitness trainer Patrick Hutchinson, who has been called a hero after saving a white counter-protester from harm during a Black Lives Matter protest in London. During the discussion, the Duke of Sussex reflected on his privileged upbringing in the monarchy and revealed how his marriage to Meghan Markle opened his eyes to unconscious bias. He said, "As sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."

Appearing: