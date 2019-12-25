Also available on the nbc app

Where's Prince George's apron when he needs it? The 6-year-old royal showed off his baking skills as he whipped up special Christmas puddings at Kensington Palace with dad Prince William, grandpa Prince Charles and great-grandma Queen Elizabeth. The four generations spent quality time making the treats in honor of the Royal British Legion's "Together at Christmas" initiative, which is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities.

Appearing: