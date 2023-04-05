Main Content

Prince George Set For Special Role In King Charles'Í Coronation, Palace Reveals

CLIP04/05/23

Prince George is set to have a special role in his grandfather's big day! The 9-year-old royal will serve as a page at King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Buckingham Palace announced this week. George is one of eight boys selected for the honor alongside other youngsters including Queen Camilla's three grandsons. Charles and Camilla have four pages each, with George attending to the King specifically. The news comes after the monarchs unveiled the official invitation to the event which also included a new royal portrait taken by Hugo Burnand.

