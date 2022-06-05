Main Content

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Rock Out With Kate & William At Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert

06/05/22

Who knew the Cambridge family had a musical side?! The royals rocked out at the Party in the Palace concert for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday, singing and dancing along to the A-list performances. Prince George and Prince William were spotted enjoying Rod Stewart's rendition of "Sweet Caroline" in an instantly-viral moment, while Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte belted along throughout the night as well.

prince george, princess charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, platinum jubilee, queen's jubilee, Royals, Royal Family
