Also available on the NBC app

The young royals are showing their support for the heroes saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Kensington Palace shared a sweet video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis delivering a round of applause for all the healthcare professionals and aids across the United Kingdom. The caption read, "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you." Prince William and Kate Middleton have also expressed praise and gratitude for the people fighting the virus on the frontlines. Before going into lockdown, the couple visited a National Health Service center in South London to personally thank the staff for their commitment and dedication.

Appearing: