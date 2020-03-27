Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Clap For Healthcare Workers Amid Pandemic

CLIP03/26/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

The young royals are showing their support for the heroes saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Kensington Palace shared a sweet video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis delivering a round of applause for all the healthcare professionals and aids across the United Kingdom. The caption read, "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you." Prince William and Kate Middleton have also expressed praise and gratitude for the people fighting the virus on the frontlines. Before going into lockdown, the couple visited a National Health Service center in South London to personally thank the staff for their commitment and dedication.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, prince george, princess charlotte, prince louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, coronavirus, COVID-19, Royals
S20202 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Chrissy Teigen Settles Petty Disputes On Twitter
CLIP 03/27/20
Gwen Stefani Is Styling Blake Shelton’s New Mullet
CLIP 03/27/20
Meghan Markle Wants To Relaunch Her Blog & Write A New Cookbook (Reports)
CLIP 03/27/20
Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears Over Drew Brees Donating $5M
CLIP 03/27/20
Hannah Ann Sluss Deletes Peter Weber Photos On Instagram | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 03/27/20
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Wedding Video: 'I'm So Lucky, It's Been Awesome'
CLIP 03/27/20
Bus Driver Helps Feed 100 Students In Need Every Day
CLIP 03/27/20
Olympians React To Tokyo 2020 Games Postponement
CLIP 03/27/20
Vanessa Bryant Posts Breaking Hearts 2 Months After Kobe & Gigi's Deaths
CLIP 03/26/20
Evangeline Lilly Apologizes For 'Arrogant' Remarks Amid Pandemic: 'I Am Praying For Us All'
CLIP 03/26/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Leave Canada For Los Angeles (Reports)
CLIP 03/26/20
Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Clap For Healthcare Workers Amid Pandemic
CLIP 03/26/20
Lori Loughlin's Attorneys File Motion To Dismiss College Bribery Case
CLIP 03/26/20
Miley Cyrus Shocks Reese Witherspoon With 'Big Little Lies' & 'Hannah Montana' Unknown Fact
CLIP 03/26/20
Does Meghan Markle’s New Disney Documentary Mean She’s Going Back To Her Hollywood Lifestyle?
CLIP 03/26/20
Bill Clinton & Hillary Clinton Surprise Children's Hospital Workers With Over 400 Pizzas
CLIP 03/26/20
Chris Harrison Says Colton Underwood’s Coronavirus Is A Warning: 'It Can Hit Anybody'
CLIP 03/26/20
Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Is Afraid She’ll Die Of An Overdose
CLIP 03/26/20
Actor Mark Blum Dead At 69 From Coronavirus Complications
CLIP 03/26/20
Snooki Is Binge Watching 'Tiger King' After Kids Go To Sleep | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/26/20
DJ D-Nice Admits He Got Nervous When Michelle Obama Joined 'Club Quarantine' | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/26/20
Meghan Markle Voicing Disney Documentary For First Post-Royal Gig
CLIP 03/26/20
Meghan McCain Calls Pregnancy 'Bittersweet' Amid Ongoing Pandemic
CLIP 03/26/20
Is Ariana Grande Dating A Real Estate Agent?
CLIP 03/26/20
Is Peter Weber Back With Kelley Flanagan? | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 03/26/20
Kylie Jenner, Angelina Jolie And More Celebrities Donate $1M For Relief
CLIP 03/26/20
‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Teen YouTube Star As T-Rex!
CLIP 03/26/20
Celebrity Esthetician Shani Darden's At-Home Beauty Tips | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/26/20
High School Choir's Virtual Concert Will Melt Your Heart
CLIP 03/26/20
Man Under Quarantine Sparks Romance With Neighbor Via Drone
CLIP 03/26/20
Dr. Phil's Tips To Beat Coronavirus Anxiety | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/26/20
Padma Lakshmi & 'Top Chef' Family Mourn Floyd Cardoz's Death With Touching Posts
CLIP 03/25/20
Jay Shetty Shares How To 'Take Back Your Power' In Self-Isolation | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/25/20
Chris Harrison Stans Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron's Speculated Romance
CLIP 03/25/20
Pink Gave Herself A Quarantine Haircut After Drinking
CLIP 03/25/20
Demi Lovato Is Dating Max Ehrich Months After Austin Wilson Split (Reports)
CLIP 03/25/20
'Cheer's' Monica Aldama Surprises Father-Daughter Cheerleading Duo | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/25/20
Chris Evans Cuts Little Brother Scott's Hair During Quarantine
CLIP 03/25/20
Courteney Cox & 15-Year-Old Daughter Coco Perform Amazing 'Hamilton' Duet
CLIP 03/25/20
Lewis Capaldi Freaks Out Over Shania Twain Seeing His Tribute
CLIP 03/25/20
'Love Is Blind' Couple Lauren & Cameron Are Excited To Have Kids
CLIP 03/25/20
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Sends Gifts To 5,000 Couples With Postponed Weddings
CLIP 03/25/20
Sophie Turner Grateful For Marrying Joe Jonas For This Reason
CLIP 03/25/20
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Crashes Mom's Beauty Video
CLIP 03/25/20
Nikki Bella Shows Off Baby Bump In Old Wrestling Costume
CLIP 03/25/20
Colton Underwood Used To Question His Sexuality | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 03/25/20
Bindi Irwin Marries Chandler Powell In Surprise Wedding: ‘There Are No Words’
CLIP 03/25/20
Prince Charles Positive For Coronavirus
CLIP 03/25/20
Family Recreates Disneyland Rides At Home In Isolation
CLIP 03/24/20
Derek Hough Explains How He & Hayley Erbert Make Couples' Quarantining Work | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/24/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honor 'Brave & Dedicated' Healthcare Workers Amid Pandemic
CLIP 03/24/20
Chrissy Metz Calls 'This Is Us' S4 Finale 'Very Beautiful & Emotional' | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/24/20
Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Expecting Baby No. 2: We 'Couldn't Be More Grateful'
CLIP 03/24/20
Chrissy Teigen Trades Her Homemade Banana Bread For Lettuce On Twitter
CLIP 03/24/20
Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s Decade-Long Feud Timeline
CLIP 03/24/20
Chris Sullivan Calls 'This Is Us' Fatherhood Prep For Real Life | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/24/20
Kate Middleton, Prince William & Other Royals On Official Lockdown Over Coronavirus
CLIP 03/24/20
Greta Thunberg Says 'It's Extremely Likely' She Had Coronavirus
CLIP 03/24/20
Jennifer Lopez & Kids Get Coached By Alex Rodriguez For Family Baseball
CLIP 03/24/20
Has Madison Prewett Moved From Peter Weber To Connor Saeli? | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 03/24/20
Wendy Williams Asks Dr. Oz If Sex Is Safe During Pandemic
CLIP 03/24/20
Why Is Oprah Winfrey Keeping Stedman Graham Quarantined In The Guest House?
CLIP 03/24/20
Ali Larter's Mini-Me Daughter Steals The Spotlight In Home Cooking Video
CLIP 03/24/20
Miley Cyrus Has ‘Hannah Montana’ Reunion With Emily Osment
CLIP 03/24/20
Nicole Kidman Dances Barefoot To Keith Urban's Quarantine Jam Session
CLIP 03/23/20
Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Eat Lunch 6 Feet Apart Amid Pandemic
CLIP 03/23/20
Michelle Obama Gives Advice For Coping During Worldwide Pandemic
CLIP 03/23/20
Maren Morris Welcomes Baby Boy And Reveals His Name
CLIP 03/23/20
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed Over Coronavirus, IOC Member Says
CLIP 03/23/20
Jaime King Faces Backlash For Thanking Coronavirus
CLIP 03/23/20
Peter Weber Gives Heartfelt Breakup Advice | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 03/23/20
Kate Middleton's Striking Resemblance To Mom Carole Sparks Royal Frenzy
CLIP 03/23/20
Michelle Williams Marries Thomas Kail In Secret Wedding (Reports)
CLIP 03/23/20
Kelly Ripa Shows Her Gray Roots During Quarantine
CLIP 03/23/20
Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde & More Stars Join #SafeHands Challenge
CLIP 03/23/20
Hannah Brown Gets Distracted By Tyler Cameron's Bulge | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 03/23/20
Morgan Freeman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Idina Menzel Join Stars For Rosie O’Donnell Charity Show
CLIP 03/23/20
Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Jamie Foxx & Practically Everyone Was At DJ D-Nice's Virtual Party
CLIP 03/23/20
Meghan Markle No Longer Called A Royal On Her Smart Works Charity Page
CLIP 03/23/20
'Hollywood Medium' Tyler Henry's Mindful Quarantine Tips | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/22/20
Meghan McCain Pregnant, Will Co-Host 'The View' Via Satellite: 'Please Stay Safe'
CLIP 03/22/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Never-Before-Seen Family Photo For UK Mother's Day
CLIP 03/22/20
Sophie Turner Seemingly Shades Evangeline Lilly For Not Social Distancing: 'Stay Inside'
CLIP 03/22/20
Kristin Chenoweth On Giving Back To Broadway During Pandemic | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/21/20
Dolly Parton Tearfully Mourns Kenny Rogers: 'I Will Always Love You'
CLIP 03/21/20
Kenny Rogers, Country Music Legend, Dies 'Peacefully' At 81
CLIP 03/21/20
Joseph Gordon-Levitt On HITRECORD, '10 Things I Hate About You' & More | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 03/20/20
'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'It's Kicking My Ass'
CLIP 03/20/20
Jackson Wang Sends Fans Message Of Encouragement Amid Pandemic
CLIP 03/20/20
Kylie Jenner Warns Young Fans To Stay Home At Surgeon General's Request
CLIP 03/20/20
What Will Happen With 'Bachelor' During Pandemic? I Bachelor Brief
CLIP 03/20/20
Prince William & Kate Middleton Meet With Pandemic First Responders
CLIP 03/20/20
Barron Trump Is 14 Years Old: From Kid In The White House To Teen
CLIP 03/20/20
Peter Facinelli Loves That ‘Twilight’ Brings People Joy During Quarantine
CLIP 03/20/20
Frankie Grande Wants Lady Gaga To Guest Star On ‘Danger Force’ (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 03/20/20
Pink's Daughter Willow Shaves Dad Carey Hart's Hair: 'We've Lost It'
CLIP 03/20/20
Singer JoJo Dishes On Empowering Message For Women In Her New Song 'Man'
CLIP 03/20/20
Tom Brady Officially Signs With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CLIP 03/20/20
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Beg People To Stay Home While Quarantined Together
CLIP 03/20/20
Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Reveal They Both Auditioned For 'Clueless'
CLIP 03/20/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.