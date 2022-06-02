Mike Tindall Makes Cheeky Joke While Rocking Wife Zara Tindall's Platinum Jubilee Hat
CLIP 06/03/22
Main Content
Queen Elizabeth is marking 70 years on the throne, and her royal relatives are helping her celebrate the historic milestone in a big way! Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis joined their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle watched on from the Major General's Office.