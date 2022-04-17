Main Content

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend First Easter Service With Kate Middleton & Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William's two oldest kids have crossed a special holiday milestone. Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined their parents for Easter Sunday church service this year, stepping out in coordinated blue looks for their big debut. Though youngest Cambridge child Prince Louis wasn't present, the foursome looked happy while strolling to St. George's chapel and greeting clergy on their way inside.

Tags: prince george, princess charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royals, Royal Family, Easter
