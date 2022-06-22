Main Content

Prince George Organized Charity Cake Sale For Animal Conservation During Quarantine

Prince George is turning out to be a conservationist just like his dad, Prince William! It was just revealed that the young royal organized a cake sale during the COVID-19 lockdown to raise money for the British non-profit Tusk. The Duke of Cambridge is the patron of the conversation charity that helps protect animals and their habitats. "Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa's wildlife," Chief Executive Officer of Tusk Charlie Mayhew told GB News.

