Prince George is all grown up! The royal tot rode shotgun next to his dad Prince William on the way to the queen's annual Christmas lunch. The 6-year-old looked super cute as the royal family arrived at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas lunch is a fun royal tradition, with the whole family getting together at the palace to spend some quality time together. William's wife Kate Middleton arrived in a separate car with Princess Charlotte showing off her cheeky grin in the back seat. Kate even took a moment to wave to the cameras while pulling up to the event. Also in Kate's car in the backseat was her youngest child Prince Louis, who was strapped into a car seat.

