Prince George is growing up so fast! The future king flashed a toothy, ear-to-ear grin in new photos taken by mom Kate Middleton in honor of her oldest child's seventh birthday. Though George doesn't celebrate until July 22, the palace got a head start on his milestone and dropped two new pics of the youngster one day early. George couldn't look happier, wearing a forest green polo in one shot and a camouflage-patterned tee in another – while sporting the same side-parted blond locks and adorable smile in both!

