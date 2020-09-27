Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William's little ones finally got to meet the Duchess' favorite celebrity, and the experience apparently more than lived up to the hype! The future King and Queen Consort introduced Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to none other than Sir David Attenborough recently, where the happy family of five posed for a set of heartwarming new photos at Kensington palace –which included a peek at Sir David's one-of-a-kind gift for George!

Appearing: