Kate Middleton and Prince William recently stepped out to visit shops reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. And in a fun clip at a bakery, Prince William reveals that his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been “attacking the kitchen” while in lockdown. Kate, for her part, visited a gardening shop in Norfolk. She looked earthy chic in a long-sleeved shirt, vest and jeans.

