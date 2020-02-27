Also available on the NBC app

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school is now among the facilities around the world that have been faced with a possible coronavirus scare. Four students at the Thomas’s Battersea School in southwest London are reportedly in self-isolation over fears they may have contracted the coronavirus. The children are reportedly at home and are awaiting test results for Covid-19, according to multiple reports. Two of the students allegedly reported flu-like symptoms following a trip to northern Italy.

