Prince Edward's Unique Cake Cutting Sparks Twitter Debate

Blake Lively Had A 'Devil Wears Prada' Moment With Michael Kors At Her First Fashion Show
CLIP 02/13/20
Prince Edward takes the cake with this unique skill! Queen Elizabeth's youngest son took a trip to Northern Ireland to celebrate Lakeland Community Care Centre's 25th anniversary. The 55-year-old royal showed off his festive spirit when he was given the honor of cutting the cake. But not everyone was laughing at the Earl of Wessex's enthusiastic technique — some Twitter users were simply bewildered!