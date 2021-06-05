Also available on the nbc app

Prince Edward and wife Sophie had a playful response when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. Speaking with The Telegraph recently, the couple joked, “Oprah who?” and “what interview?” in response to the fallout from the March TV special. Sophie explained that she and Edward aren’t making light of the very public and ongoing aftermath, clarifying that Oprah just may not be quite as famous in the UK as she is in the States. “You know, if you're not into chat shows, there's no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not in this country, anyway,” she said. Sophie also shared that she and Harry enjoyed a “lengthy conversation” at Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

