Prince Edward is weighing in on the turmoil within the royal family. Queen Elizabeth's youngest son got candid with CNN about the strained relationship between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, sharing, "It's very sad. We've all been there before. We've all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives and we've all dealt with it in very different ways. We wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision."

