Also available on the nbc app

Prince Charles is back at his royal duties. The 72-year-old stepped out for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19 a week ago, making a public appearance at St. James's Palace on Thursday to hand out the Queen's Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education. The Prince of Wales tested positive for Coronavirus for the second time during the pandemic just a week ago, per Clarence House.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution