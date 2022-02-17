Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Prince Charles Steps Out For First Public Appearance 1 Week After Testing Positive For Covid-19

CLIP02/17/22
Also available on the nbc app

Prince Charles is back at his royal duties. The 72-year-old stepped out for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19 a week ago, making a public appearance at St. James's Palace on Thursday to hand out the Queen's Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education. The Prince of Wales tested positive for Coronavirus for the second time during the pandemic just a week ago, per Clarence House.

Appearing:
Tags: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, COVID-19, covid 19, coronavirus, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.