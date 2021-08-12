Also available on the nbc app

Prince Charles took a royal stroll down memory lane! On Wednesday, The Prince of Wales shared a sweet throwback snap of himself, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Princess Anne posing together as a family of four in 1951. The black-and-white snap was taken when the Queen was then Princess Elizabeth. She became the new monarch less than six months later in February 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI.

