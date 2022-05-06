Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Prince Charles Shares Rare Photo With Prince Harry & Grandson As Royals Celebrate Archie's Birthday

CLIP05/06/22

The royal family is wishing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, a happy birthday! Prince William and Kate Middleton sent love to their nephew on Friday, posting a photo of the family together at his christening on Instagram stories. "Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today," they captioned the post. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also sent their well wishes, posting a rare photo of the Prince of Wales with the Duke of Sussex and his son from his christening.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Archie, Prince Harry, meghan markle, Prince Charles, Royals
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.