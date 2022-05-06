The royal family is wishing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, a happy birthday! Prince William and Kate Middleton sent love to their nephew on Friday, posting a photo of the family together at his christening on Instagram stories. "Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today," they captioned the post. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also sent their well wishes, posting a rare photo of the Prince of Wales with the Duke of Sussex and his son from his christening.

