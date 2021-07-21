Bottoms up, Prince Charles! The Prince of Wales and his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall had some fun on their latest royal engagement on Wednesday! The pair are currently on their annual three-day visit to Devon and Cornwall and got a refreshing pint of beer at a local lunch club. Prince Charles even cheerfully raised a glass before taking a sip. Normally, drinking on the job isn’t allowed, but when you’re a prince anything goes! The royals are also known to occasionally sample local drinks while on tour.

