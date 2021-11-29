Also available on the nbc app

Prince Charles is allegedly the one who questioned what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, might look like Page Six reports according to source information in a new book. "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan" author Christopher Andersen included in his book that a source told him that the Prince of Wales mulled over what their kids would look like in November 2017, the same day they announced their engagement. A spokesperson for the Duke of Cornwall told Page Six the reports were not true.

