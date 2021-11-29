Kate Middleton Shimmers In Hot Pink For Her First Full Glam Look In Belize
CLIP 03/21/22
Main Content
Prince Charles is allegedly the one who questioned what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, might look like Page Six reports according to source information in a new book. "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan" author Christopher Andersen included in his book that a source told him that the Prince of Wales mulled over what their kids would look like in November 2017, the same day they announced their engagement. A spokesperson for the Duke of Cornwall told Page Six the reports were not true.