Prince Charles Questioned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Skin Tone, New Book Claims

CLIP11/29/21
Prince Charles is allegedly the one who questioned what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, might look like Page Six reports according to source information in a new book. "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan" author Christopher Andersen included in his book that a source told him that the Prince of Wales mulled over what their kids would look like in November 2017, the same day they announced their engagement. A spokesperson for the Duke of Cornwall told Page Six the reports were not true.

