Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Prince Charles Of Luxembourg Steals The Show In Precious Family Christmas Photos

CLIP12/22/21

Talk about stealing the show. All eyes were on Prince Charles of Luxembourg in his family's holiday photos. The one-year-old was all smiles in the first shot as he posed with his parents, Prince Gillaume and Princess Stephanie and a precious large stuffed bear sporting a festive scarf and Santa hat. In another snap, the young royal appears to be mesmerized by the stuffed bear, giving it a look as his mom and dad smile. The Luxembourg's join several other royal families around the world sharing holiday portraits.

NRS2021 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Prince Charles of Luxembourg, princess stephanie, Prince Gillaume, Royal Family
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.