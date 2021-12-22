Talk about stealing the show. All eyes were on Prince Charles of Luxembourg in his family's holiday photos. The one-year-old was all smiles in the first shot as he posed with his parents, Prince Gillaume and Princess Stephanie and a precious large stuffed bear sporting a festive scarf and Santa hat. In another snap, the young royal appears to be mesmerized by the stuffed bear, giving it a look as his mom and dad smile. The Luxembourg's join several other royal families around the world sharing holiday portraits.

