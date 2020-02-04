Prince Charles Names Katy Perry As British Asian Trust Ambassador At London Gala

Also available on the NBC app

Music royalty meets real royalty! Katy Perry got to hang out with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in London this week. The "Small Talk" singer's royal run-in went down at a black-tie reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust, a charity the Prince of Wales founded back in 2007. At the event, Charles announced that Katy was the organization's newest ambassador and would work with them on their anti-trafficking initiative.

