Prince Charles Names Katy Perry As British Asian Trust Ambassador At London Gala

Ben Affleck Is Active On This Dating App, ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Says
CLIP 02/12/20
Music royalty meets real royalty! Katy Perry got to hang out with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in London this week. The "Small Talk" singer's royal run-in went down at a black-tie reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust, a charity the Prince of Wales founded back in 2007. At the event, Charles announced that Katy was the organization's newest ambassador and would work with them on their anti-trafficking initiative.