Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Prince Charles Names Katy Perry As British Asian Trust Ambassador At London Gala

CLIP02/04/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Music royalty meets real royalty! Katy Perry got to hang out with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in London this week. The "Small Talk" singer's royal run-in went down at a black-tie reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust, a charity the Prince of Wales founded back in 2007. At the event, Charles announced that Katy was the organization's newest ambassador and would work with them on their anti-trafficking initiative.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, katy perry, Prince Charles, Royals, Royal Family, Camilla, American Idol, british asian trust, charity, ambassador, UK
S20202 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Ben Affleck Is Active On This Dating App, ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Says
CLIP 02/12/20
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Expecting Their First Child, Reports Say
CLIP 02/12/20
Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Get Adorable Puppy After Kirk Douglas' Death
CLIP 02/12/20
Chrissy Teigen And Luna Make Their Adorable Mother-Daughter Modeling Debut
CLIP 02/12/20
Wendy Williams Judges Amber Rose’s New Face Tattoo: 'Why Would You Ruin Your Forehead?'
CLIP 02/12/20
Chris Brown Shows Off Large Face Tattoo
CLIP 02/12/20
Kate Middleton Bottle Feeds Lamb, Pets Snake And Alpaca At Surprise Farm Visit
CLIP 02/12/20
'Survivor's' Jeff Probst Calls Season 40 'The Biggest, Bloodiest War' The Show's Ever Had
CLIP 02/12/20
Bride's Wedding Day Inspired Her Incredible Health Transformation And Near 100-Pound Weight Loss
CLIP 02/12/20
Rebecca Black Marks 9 Years Since 'Friday' With Candid Post: 'You Are Not Defined By Any One Choice'
CLIP 02/12/20
Justin Theroux Reveals Cute Nickname For Jennifer Aniston In Heartfelt Birthday Post
CLIP 02/11/20
Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Selma Blair 'Incredibly Brave' In Multiple Sclerosis Battle
CLIP 02/11/20
Jerry Springer Jokes That Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Shouldn’t Get Back Together
CLIP 02/11/20
Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna Bryant Laid To Rest At Private Funeral
CLIP 02/11/20
Kate Middleton's Brother James Posts Sweet Dog Photo After Taking Social Media 'Detox'
CLIP 02/11/20
Noah Centineo Admits To Past Drug Use: 'There Wasn't Really Much I Wouldn't Do"
CLIP 02/11/20
Joey Fatone Almost Wasn't In NSYNC Because Of 'Horrible Demo Tape'
CLIP 02/11/20
Alex Rodriguez Shares Jennifer Lopez’s Emotions Right Before Super Bowl Halftime Show
CLIP 02/11/20
'The Bachelor': Ashley I. Thinks Madison Might Eliminate Herself
CLIP 02/11/20
Lori Loughlin Daughter Olivia Jade's Fake Athletic Profile Claims She Was A Star Rower
CLIP 02/11/20
Macaulay Culkin Defends Michael Jackson Again And Even Had To Shut Down James Franco's Question
CLIP 02/11/20
Ashley Graham Shares Candid Photo Of Her Postpartum Body: 'No One Talks About The Recovery'
CLIP 02/11/20
Dwyane Wade Shares Story Of 12-Year-Old Zaya Coming Out As Transgender To Him And Gabrielle Union
CLIP 02/11/20
Kate Middleton And Prince William Join Prince Charles And Camilla For First Joint Outing In 9 Years
CLIP 02/11/20
Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Jokingly Calls Their Flirty Exchange 'Repulsive'
CLIP 02/11/20
Prince Andrew Makes Rare Royal Appearance With Princess Beatrice After Step Back From Public Duties
CLIP 02/11/20
Deandre Arnold Marvels Over Attending Oscars With 'Hair Love': It's 'Mind-Blowing'
CLIP 02/10/20
Oscars 2020 After Party Fashion: The Best Post-Show Style Moments
CLIP 02/10/20
Kate Middleton And Prince William's Royal Home Inspired Billy Porter's Oscars Look
CLIP 02/10/20
Milo Manheim And Meg Donnelly Tease On-Screen Romance In 'Zombies 2’: 'Zeddison Is Stronger Than Ever'
CLIP 02/10/20
'Nanny McPhee' Actor Raphael Coleman Dead At 25 After Collapsing
CLIP 02/10/20
Chrissy Teigen Calls TV Host Who Was Mean To 'Parasite' Director' Bong Joon-ho 'A Dumb F***ing Tool'
CLIP 02/10/20
Vanessa Bryant On Daughter’s Death: 'My Body Refuses To Accept My Gigi Will Never Come Back'
CLIP 02/10/20
Flo Rida Teases New Music With Pitbull: 'I Want To Get People Up Dancing'
CLIP 02/10/20
Craig Robinson Imagines An 'Office' Spin-Off: 'Hijinx Would Happen'
CLIP 02/10/20
Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Drops Sneak Peek At Wedding Reality Show
CLIP 02/10/20
'The Bachelor's' Peter Weber Recreated Pottery Scene From 'Ghost' And Honestly It’s A Lot
CLIP 02/10/20
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And Archie To Return To England At Queen's Request For Commonwealth Day
CLIP 02/10/20
Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 3! (Report)
CLIP 02/10/20
All The Wild Moments Inside The 2020 Oscars After Parties
CLIP 02/10/20
Brad Pitt Crashes Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Date Night At Oscars Afterparty
CLIP 02/10/20
Karamo Brown Confesses He Rocked 'Booby Tape' To Elton John Oscars Party: 'It's Pulling Out My Hair'
CLIP 02/10/20
Vivica A. Fox Teases Final Season Of 'Empire': 'It's Going To Be A Ton Of Drama'
CLIP 02/10/20
Derek Hough Isn’t Surprised About Julianne Hough’s Energy Healing Video: 'It’s Wacky Looking, It’s Crazy’
CLIP 02/10/20
Exes Bradley Cooper And Renée Zellweger Had A Sweet Reunion At The 2020 Oscars
CLIP 02/10/20
Billy Porter Raves Over Performing With Janelle Monáe At Oscars: 'What's Better Than That?'
CLIP 02/10/20
Maria Bello Reveals She's Engaged To Dominique Crenn: 'We're Really Happy'
CLIP 02/10/20
The 'Queer Eye' Fab Five Gush Over Brad Pitt: 'I Like Shirtless Brad The Best!'
CLIP 02/10/20
Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Fierce Oscars Dance Moves: 'It's Gonna Be A Booty Rub'
CLIP 02/10/20
Sharon Stone Recalls Brad Pitt Being A Limo Driver Before Being In Her Acting Class
CLIP 02/10/20
Tiffany Haddish Admits She Soaked Her Feet In Vodka To Numb Them For Oscars Night
CLIP 02/10/20
Elizabeth Banks Stuns In Recycled Vanity Fair Oscar Gown She Wore 16 Years Ago
CLIP 02/10/20
Katharine McPhee Gushes About Husband David Foster: He's The 'Best Date'
CLIP 02/10/20
Elton John 'So Moved' By Oscars Win: 'I Have Two Oscars Now, One For Each Of My Boys'
CLIP 02/10/20
Gabrielle Union Gushes Over Her 'Snack' Husband Dwyane Wade: 'You're My Favorite Person'
CLIP 02/10/20
'Parasite' Makes History With Best Picture Win Sweeping The 2020 Oscars
CLIP 02/10/20
Oscars 2020: From 'Parasite' To Joaquin Phoenix & The Biggest Moments We Can't Stop Talking About
CLIP 02/10/20
'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho Celebrates Oscar Wins With Tequila: 'I'm Already Drunk!'
CLIP 02/10/20
Renee Zellweger Sweeps Award Season With Best Actress Win At 2020 Oscars
CLIP 02/10/20
Matthew A. Cherry Reveals Why He Honored Kobe Bryant At The 2020 Oscars: 'He Meant So Much'
CLIP 02/10/20
Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Camila Morrone To The Oscars For First Official Event Together
CLIP 02/09/20
Billie Eilish Puts Her Spin On A Beatles Classic For Oscars In Memoriam
CLIP 02/09/20
Brad Pitt Praises His Children And Leonardo DiCaprio In 2020 Oscars Speech: 'This Is For My Kids'
CLIP 02/09/20
Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel And More Have The Best Reactions To Eminem's Surprise Oscar Performance
CLIP 02/09/20
Janelle Monáe Gets Leonardo DiCaprio And Brie Larson To Sing For 2020 Oscars Opening Number
CLIP 02/09/20
Joaquin Phoenix Gets Emotional Over Sharing Late Brother River’s Quote During Oscars Speech
CLIP 02/09/20
Laura Dern Gets Emotional About Her Family While Accepting First Oscar Award
CLIP 02/09/20
Laura Dern Praises 'Little Women' Director: 'If I Could Give This Oscar To Greta Gerwig, I'd Do It!'
CLIP 02/09/20
Keanu Reeves And Diane Keaton Have ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ Reunion At The Oscars
CLIP 02/09/20
Brad Pitt Laughs Off Tinder Question After Oscars Win: 'I'll Guess You'll Have Find Out Yourself!'
CLIP 02/09/20
Steve Martin And Chris Rock's Opening 2020 Oscars Monologue: All The Best Moments!
CLIP 02/09/20
Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson And More Bring A-List Glam On The Red Carpet
CLIP 02/09/20
Kathy Bates Is 'So Proud' To Represent Bobi Jewell And Pleased The Film 'Brought Her Some Peace'
CLIP 02/09/20
Rebel Wilson Admits Her Bra Was Sewn Into Her Jason Wu Gown For The 2020 Oscars
CLIP 02/09/20
Penelope Cruz Gushes Over ‘Pain And Glory’ Costar Antonio Banderas: ‘He Did An Amazing Job’
CLIP 02/09/20
Ray Romano Pinches Himself Over 'Irishman' Role: 'I Still Think They Are Going To Edit Me Out'
CLIP 02/09/20
Geena Davis On Her Humanitarian Award For Championing Women In Film: 'We're Seeing Wonderful Progress'
CLIP 02/09/20
Salma Hayek Reveals Mick Jagger Gave Her This Unique Compliment At Her First Oscars In 1997
CLIP 02/09/20
James Corden Swears By Suspenders At The Oscars For This Reason
CLIP 02/09/20
Beanie Feldstein Dishes On Playing Monica Lewinsky In 'Impeachment': 'I'm Really Honored'
CLIP 02/09/20
Billie Eilish Wants To Meet Shia LaBeouf At The 2020 Oscars: 'I've Always Loved Him'
CLIP 02/09/20
Laura Dern Gushes Over Having Her Mom At The Oscars 45 Years After Walking The Carpet With Her
CLIP 02/09/20
Antonio Banderas Calls Ex Melanie Griffith His ‘Best Friend’ While Gushing Over Daughter At Oscars
CLIP 02/09/20
Sigourney Weaver Raves Over Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Role: 'His Performance Was Unbelievable'
CLIP 02/09/20
Mindy Kaling Gets Candid About Her 2020 Oscars Gown: '4 Women Sewed Me Into This Dress!'
CLIP 02/09/20
Sebastian Maniscalco Says His Mom At Home Will Be 'Very Disappointed' If Joe Pesci Is At The Oscars
CLIP 02/09/20
Gerard Butler Wanted Shia LaBeouf To Get More Oscars Love: ‘'Honey Boy' Was My Favorite!'
CLIP 02/09/20
America Ferrera Honors Her Honduran Heritage With Oscars Headpiece: ‘I Bring My Ancestors With Me’
CLIP 02/09/20
‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon-Ho Reveals Embarrassing Fan Selfie Fail
CLIP 02/09/20
Gabrielle Union Inviting Teen DeAndre Arnold To The Oscars Left Him 'At A Loss Of Words'
CLIP 02/09/20
Diane Warren Reveals Oscars Good Luck Charm On Her Cast After Breaking Her Arm
CLIP 02/09/20
Julia Butters Adorably Brings Sandwich And Chess Piece From Quentin Tarantino To Oscars 2020
CLIP 02/09/20
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Attend An Epic Baby Shower For Malika Haqq
CLIP 02/09/20
Michelle Obama Tells Oprah Barack Obama ‘Gets That Ugly, Loud Cry’ At Daughters’ Milestone Moments
CLIP 02/08/20
Chrissy Teigen Shares An Adorable Throwback Video Of Luna Dancing To Bruno Mars
CLIP 02/08/20
Meghan Markle And Grace Kelly: All The Similarities Between The Actresses-Turned-Royals
CLIP 02/08/20
The Most Jaw-Dropping Jewels Ever Worn On The Oscars Red Carpet
CLIP 02/07/20
Margot Robbie Snuck A Reference To Her Teen Years Into 'Birds Of Prey'
CLIP 02/07/20
How Tom Hanks Transformed Into Mr. Rogers For 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood'
CLIP 02/07/20
Former Jehovah's Witness Calls Out Alleged Abuse In Community: 'I Am By Far Not Alone'
CLIP 02/07/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.