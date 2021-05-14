Main Content

Prince Charles Meets With Hospital Workers Who Cared For His Late Father Prince Philip

Prince Charles stepped out recently to visit St. Bartholomew’s hospital in London, where he met with hospital workers who helped care for his late father Prince Philip prior to his death in early April. The group included a nurse, a consultant and a therapist, though their identities were kept private, according to The Evening Standard. Philip passed away on April 9 at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace previously announced.

