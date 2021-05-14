Also available on the nbc app

Prince Charles stepped out recently to visit St. Bartholomew’s hospital in London, where he met with hospital workers who helped care for his late father Prince Philip prior to his death in early April. The group included a nurse, a consultant and a therapist, though their identities were kept private, according to The Evening Standard. Philip passed away on April 9 at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace previously announced.

