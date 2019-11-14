Prince Charles Meets Katy Perry During Royal Tour Of India

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Charles had a meeting with a pop star! The heir apparent posed for photos with Katy Perry as he attended an event for The British Asian Trust on the first night of his two-day royal tour of India. Prince Charles' trip abroad coincides with his 71st birthday on Nov. 14. The "Firework" singer gushed about their introduction as she sent him sweet wishes on Instagram. "Happiest 71st His Royal Highness Prince Charles," Katy wrote. "It was a pleasure spending a little time with you."

