Prince Charles has gone digital! The future king took over the reins on the Clarence House Instagram account to share his first-ever post. The Prince of Wales paid tribute to the Sikh community ahead of his upcoming 10th royal visit to India. "My wife and I wanted you to know just how much your community is valued and admired by us all, and that our thoughts are with you at this very special time," he wrote in part. Prince Charles arrives in New Delhi for a two-day tour of the country on Nov. 13 — just one day before his 71st birthday!

