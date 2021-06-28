Also available on the nbc app

Prince Charles may skip out on the upcoming unveiling of a statue dedicated to his ex-wife, the late Princess Diana. According to a new report, the future king is allegedly missing the Thursday event because of past painful memories. "These moments have the potential to resurface old wounds, and it brings back memories for him; happy, sad, regretful. Since Diana’s death, he has felt it’s best to keep those memories to himself and leave his sons to it," an insider told the UK Times.

Appearing: