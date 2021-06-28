Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Prince Charles Likely Won't Attend Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling (Reports)

CLIP06/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Prince Charles may skip out on the upcoming unveiling of a statue dedicated to his ex-wife, the late Princess Diana. According to a new report, the future king is allegedly missing the Thursday event because of past painful memories. "These moments have the potential to resurface old wounds, and it brings back memories for him; happy, sad, regretful. Since Diana’s death, he has felt it’s best to keep those memories to himself and leave his sons to it," an insider told the UK Times.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Prince Charles, prince charles news, prince charles diana, Princess Diana, royal, royal news, lifestyle, royal lifestyle
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.