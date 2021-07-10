Main Content

Prince Charles Horses Around With A New Pal Named Prince George In Wales

CLIP07/09/21
Prince Charles had a meeting with Prince George this week, but it wasn’t with his grandson, it was with Prince George…the horse. The Prince of Wales took a trip to Nevern in West Wales on Thursday, where he met the 5-year-old horse who was named after his 7-year-old fellow royal, although it appears Charles didn’t get the connection when he and four-legged George were introduced – oops! The horse may share a name with a future monarch, but he stills stays busy pulling old carriages for weddings and funerals. And just like Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son, Charles’ new friend has a lot of growing to do even if he already weighs one ton!

