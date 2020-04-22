Also available on the NBC app

Prince Charles is just like us! The 71-year-old royal shared how he has been spending his time during quarantine in an essay penned for British magazine Country Life. The Prince of Wales admitted that the Internet has been a great source of entertainment as he reflected on how the coronavirus pandemic has led to kindness, generosity and innovation around the world. "We have seen the very best use of technology — allowing us to keep working, but also keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!" he wrote. "In such testing times, it is reassuring to see that adversity bringing out the very best in people."

Appearing: