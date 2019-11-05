Also available on the NBC app

Prince Charles has found himself caught up in an alleged royal art hoax. An American artist named Tony Tetro, claimed to The Mail On Sunday that he allegedly painted emulations of Monet, Picasso and Dali paintings valued at $134 million Which were on loan to the Prince's Foundation and on display at Dumfries House. It should be noted that the Prince isn't involved in the selection of the artwork which gets displayed. The paintings were on loan from tycoon James Stunt, who apologized to the Prince.

Appearing: