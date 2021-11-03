Also available on the nbc app

Hollywood royalty meets real royalty! Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles got the chance to mingle at the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Wednesday. The "Don't Look Up" star and the future King of England ran into each other at Stella McCartney's sustainable fashion installation. The two were photographed shaking hands and smiling, and enjoying a conversation with the fashion designer.

