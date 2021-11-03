Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Prince Charles Chats With Leonardo DiCaprio At Stella McCartney's COP26 Fashion Installation

CLIP11/03/21
Also available on the nbc app

Hollywood royalty meets real royalty! Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles got the chance to mingle at the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Wednesday. The "Don't Look Up" star and the future King of England ran into each other at Stella McCartney's sustainable fashion installation. The two were photographed shaking hands and smiling, and enjoying a conversation with the fashion designer.

Appearing:
Tags: Prince Charles, COP26, Leonardo DiCaprio, stella mccartney, Royals, celebrity
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.