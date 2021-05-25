Also available on the nbc app

Prince Charles was all smiles while out recently at a royal outing with his wife Duchess Camilla. The duo stepped out on Tuesday to visit the Herbert Art Gallery in Coventry, England and they looked to be enjoying the day as they stepped out at the venue. They also joined the Bishop of Coventry to look at the ruins of the Old Cathedral, and later on Charles cut a cake while visiting the Coventry Church Municipal Charities Bond’s Hospital, to mark the association’s 75th anniversary.

