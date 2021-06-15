Main Content

Prince Charles, Camilla, Princess Anne and More Return To Royal Ascot

Prince Charles, Camilla, and more royals are off to the races! The Royal Ascot is back, after Covid-19 restrictions prevented spectators in 2020, and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall arrived at the horse racing event in style. While the traditional horse-drawn carriage procession was canceled due to the pandemic, the royals still made a grand entrance. The dress code for the 5-day event requires hats for women and top hats for men. The Queen was not with her family but is expected to make an appearance at the racecourse this year.

