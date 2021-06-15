Prince Charles, Camilla, and more royals are off to the races! The Royal Ascot is back, after Covid-19 restrictions prevented spectators in 2020, and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall arrived at the horse racing event in style. While the traditional horse-drawn carriage procession was canceled due to the pandemic, the royals still made a grand entrance. The dress code for the 5-day event requires hats for women and top hats for men. The Queen was not with her family but is expected to make an appearance at the racecourse this year.

