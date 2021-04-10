Prince Charles is speaking out on the loss of his father, Prince Philip. The Prince of Wales issued his first personal statement one day after Philip’s death, sharing in a recorded statement on behalf of the royal family that the Duke of Edinburgh is dearly missed and would be deeply touched by the outpouring of sorrow, condolences and tributes in his honor. On Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Philip passed away peacefully that morning at age 99. The sad news fell coincidentally on a milestone for Charles – April 9 also marks his wedding anniversary with wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight