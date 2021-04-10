Main Content

Prince Charles Breaks Silence On ‘Dear Papa’ Prince Philp’s Death In Heartfelt Tribute

CLIP04/10/21

Prince Charles is speaking out on the loss of his father, Prince Philip. The Prince of Wales issued his first personal statement one day after Philip’s death, sharing in a recorded statement on behalf of the royal family that the Duke of Edinburgh is dearly missed and would be deeply touched by the outpouring of sorrow, condolences and tributes in his honor. On Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Philip passed away peacefully that morning at age 99. The sad news fell coincidentally on a milestone for Charles – April 9 also marks his wedding anniversary with wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.