Prince Charles Blows a Kiss To Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Church Event

Prince Charles was feeling the love towards Kate Middleton today! The 73-year-old royal showed a moment of affection towards his daughter-in-law by blowing her a kiss as he walked into Queen Elizabeth's national service of thanksgiving on Friday at St. Paul's Cathedral in honor of his mother's Platinum Jubilee. The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, sat next to Kate and her husband, Charles' son, Prince William during the service.

