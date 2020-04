Also available on the NBC app

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are living it up in New Zealand. They were greeted with a hongi, which is a traditional greeting where two people rub their noses together. They also were treated to some traditional dances on top of that they also took in a traditional Haka dance. In their appearance, Duchess Camilla chose a powder blue dress suit which she paired with some pearls and camel shoes.

