Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are taking in the sights of Egypt. The royal couple are currently on an official tour of the country. On Friday, they visited the Bibliotheca Alexandria and signed a guest book. On Thursday, they visited the Pyramids of Giza and posed in front of the Sphinx. They also visited Jordan!

