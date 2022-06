Also available on the nbc app

Prince Charles and Camilla stepped out on Tuesday to celebrate Lunar New Year in London's Chinatown. The pair donned festive red scarves for the celebration and were all smiles while posing for photographs together at the event. While out they met with community members as well as visiting local businesses, per Clarence House.

