Prince Charles recently chatted with British Vogue and got real about his royal wardrobe. The 71-year-old revealed he doesn’t like to throw clothes away if he can help it and says he prefers to get things fixed over time as to keep staple pieces. “ I’m one of those people who hate throwing anything away. Hence, I’d rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary, than to abandon them,” he said in part.

