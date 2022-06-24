Main Content

Prince Charles Addresses His 'Personal Sorrow' Over Britain's Former Role In Slavery

CLIP06/24/22

Prince Charles addressed Britain's former role in slavery. In the opening speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Friday in Rwanda, the Prince of Wales expressed his "personal sorrow" over slavery. "I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact," he said. Charles also said it was up to the countries to decide if they keep the Queen as head of state or become republics.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Prince Charles, prince of wales, Camilla, duchess of cornwall, Rwanda, Summit, speech, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royals, Royal Family, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.