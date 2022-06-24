Prince Charles addressed Britain's former role in slavery. In the opening speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Friday in Rwanda, the Prince of Wales expressed his "personal sorrow" over slavery. "I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact," he said. Charles also said it was up to the countries to decide if they keep the Queen as head of state or become republics.

