Prince Andrew's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein are revisited in an explosive new Netflix documentary. The four-part series "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich," out now, explores the multiple longstanding sex crime accusations against the disgraced financier, including claims that the Duke of York visited Epstein's private island and sexually abused a then-underage girl. Andrew has consistently denied Virginia Roberts' allegation that she was a teen sex slave for the late Epstein and trafficked to his famous friends, including the royal, and has said he has no recollection of meeting her despite the pair appearing to be in a photograph together.

