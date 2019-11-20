Also available on the nbc app

Prince Andrew is stepping back from his public duties. The Duke of York announced the decision in statement following backlash from his interview with BBC News. He wrote, "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the forseeable future, and she has given her permission." Prince Andrew has been accused of serious allegations in relation to his connection with the late Epstein. He has consistently denied the allegations of wrongdoing.

