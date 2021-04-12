Prince Edward Speaks Out On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Royal Rift: 'It's Very Sad'
CLIP 06/10/21
Main Content
Prince Andrew spoke out for the first time since stepping down amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York talked to reporters outside of the Royal Chapel in Windsor on Sunday and paid tribute to his late father Prince Philip, who passed away on Friday at the age of 99. The royal also gave an update on how Queen Elizabeth is doing, saying she said his passing has left a huge void in her life.