Prince Andrew Says He Kicks Himself For Staying With Jeffrey Epstein After Financier's Prison Sentence

Prince Andrew is addressing the controversy surrounding his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein in a new sit-down interview. The Duke of York told BBC Two that he has "no recollection of ever meeting" Virginia Roberts, a woman who claimed that Epstein trafficked her to Andrew, among other famous friends of the financier, while she was a teen. Andrew also expressed regret for staying at Epstein’s New York home in 2010, saying it was "not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family." "Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview" airs in full at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC Two.

