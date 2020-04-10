Also available on the nbc app

Prince Andrew has reunited with Sarah Ferguson to give back to those fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines. The Duke of York resurfaced this week, teaming up with his ex-wife to create care packages for workers at a British hospice center. The pair put together dozens of pink gift bags that included "Thank You" cupcakes and other goodies inside. Sarah's assistant, Antonia Marshall, documented the gesture in a series of Instagram photos, along with a shot of Andrew posing outside the facility with a full delivery. It's the first time the duke has been seen publicly since the COVID-19 outbreak, but he'd been keeping a low profile in recent months amid his alleged ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

