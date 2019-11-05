Also available on the NBC app

Prince Andrew isn't shying away from the spotlight. The Duke of York spoke at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Bangkok on Nov. 3, just a week ahead of his scheduled appearance alongside royal relatives for Remembrance Day events in the UK. His outing comes amid controversy surrounding his alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein. The disgraced financier died of apparent suicide after being found unresponsive in his jail cell on Aug. 10. He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Andrew has "emphatically" and repeatedly denied claims that he had sex with a then-underage girl who alleged Epstein used her as a sex slave.

